News & Insights

World Markets

Ghana central bank holds main interest rate at 30.00%

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

September 25, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie for Reuters ->

Adds context

ACCRA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI at 30.00%, as forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, characterised by double-digit inflation and ballooning public debt.

The capital Accra has been hit by several days of anti-government protests driven by anger over economic hardship.

The government has secured a $3 billion support package from the International Monetary Fund conditional on debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.