Ghana central bank cuts main interest rate by 100 basis points

ACCRA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank cut its main interest rate GHCBIR=ECI by 100 basis points to 29% in a decision announced on Monday after consumer inflation slowed for a fifth consecutive month in December.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer has been restructuring debt as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana aims to agree a restructuring deal with its commercial creditors after reaching a deal with bilateral lenders.

Inflation GHCPIY=ECI decreased in December to 23.2% year on year from 26.4% in November and 35.2% in October.

The central bank targets inflation of 8% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points either side.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie Writing by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning and David Goodman)

