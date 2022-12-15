Ghana cedi rallies 15% to 5-1/2 month peak

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ghana's cedi GHS= currency extended its rally on Thursday to strengthen another 15% and hit levels last seen in late July after the country reached a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund.

The currency strengthened to 8 to the dollar in a fifth straight session of gains, although it is still down more than 30% since the start of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

The IMF and the embattled west African country announced on Tuesday that they had reached a preliminary agreement.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jon Boyle)

