Ghana asks bondholders for 30%-40% haircut

ACCRA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ghana has submitted debt restructuring scenarios to bondholders which include a haircut of 30% to 40% on principal, a coupon of not more than 5%,and a final maturity of not more than 20 years, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday.

The country's sovereign dollar bonds suffered sharp falls across the curve following the news, with some down more than 1 cent in the dollar, reflecting investors' disappointment with the proposal. XS1297557412=TE

The West African country, which produces gold, cocoa and oil, is in talks with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debts amid its worst economic crisis in a generation, having been locked out of international capital markets as it struggles with spiralling domestic debt costs.

Ghana is aiming to restructure $20 billion out of total external debt that was about $30 billion at the end of 2022, according to a government presentation to investors.

The IMF hopes that Ghana will reach a debt restructuring agreement with bilateral creditors within six to eight weeks, an official at the Fund said.

"We are now intensifying efforts with international bondholders and we expect significant progress in the coming week," Ofori-Atta said at an investors' presentation, adding he hoped to conclude discussions before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

