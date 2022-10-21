World Markets

Ghana aims for IMF staff-level agreement by year-end

Christian Akorlie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA

ACCRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry on Friday said a "clear path" towards the final details of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support programme had been agreed and that the goal was to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF by the end of the year.

The IMF and a delegation from Ghana's government held several meetings in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings.

"Negotiations will continue, with the IMF mission team expected in Accra in the next few weeks," Ghana's finance ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday the IMF described its talks with Ghana as "fruitful".

Ghana approached the Fund for financial support in July as foreign investors dumped its debt and street protests broke out over economic hardship.

Ghanaian policymakers have taken steps to address the economy's rapid deterioration, including cutting spending and implementing aggressive interest rate hikes.

But consumer inflation hit a new 21-year high of 37.2% in September on the back of soaring import costs, and Ghana's cedi currency GHS= has fallen almost 20% against the U.S. dollar this week.

