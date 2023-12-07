Ghana 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 51% year-on-year by Nov 23 -COCOBOD

ABIDJAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals stood at 189,470 tonnes by Nov. 23 since the start of this season's harvest, down about 51% from 383,496 tonnes in same period the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Thursday.

Graded and sealed is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

