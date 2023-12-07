Ghana 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 51% y/y by Nov 23 -COCOBOD

Adds context in paragraphs 3-4

ABIDJAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed cocoa arrivals stood at 189,470 tonnes by Nov. 23 since the start of this season's harvest on Sept. 1, down about 51% from 383,496 tonnes in same period the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Thursday.

Graded and sealed is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach about 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

Ghana and neighbouring Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa producer, are expecting one of their smallest crops in years due mainly to poor weather conditions. The supply squeeze has pushed cocoa prices to record highs.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Alexander Winning)

