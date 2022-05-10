World Markets

Ghana 2021/22 graded and sealed cocoa arrivals down 33% T by May 5

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 579,000 tonnes by May 5 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down 33% from 861,000 tonnes in same period the previous season, COCOBOD figures showed on Tuesday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by the marketing board COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Edmund Blair)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

