Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals down 53.9% from last season -COCOBOD

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals as of Jan. 6 were down 53.9% on the previous season, falling to 263,000 tonnes from 570,000, COCOBOD cocoa marketing board data showed on Wednesday.

Ghana's harvest began on Oct. 1.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Cooper Inveen and Jason Neely)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.