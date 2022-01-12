Ghana 2021/22 cocoa arrivals down 53.9% from last season -COCOBOD

World Markets

ABIDJAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals as of Jan. 6 were down 53.9% on the previous season, falling to 263,000 tonnes from 570,000, COCOBOD cocoa marketing board data showed on Wednesday.

Ghana's harvest began on Oct. 1.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, COCOBOD has forecast.

