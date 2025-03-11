$GH stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GH stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,303,957 of trading volume.

$GH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GH:

$GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN T CLARK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,318 shares for an estimated $244,929 .

. KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $204,722

MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,668 shares for an estimated $95,208 .

. MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $94,456.

$GH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GH stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

