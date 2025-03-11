$GH stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GH stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,303,957 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GH:
$GH Insider Trading Activity
$GH insiders have traded $GH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IAN T CLARK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,318 shares for an estimated $244,929.
- KUMUD KALIA (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $204,722
- MUSA TARIQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,668 shares for an estimated $95,208.
- MEGHAN V. JOYCE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $94,456.
$GH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GH stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,277,257 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,220,201
- PARKWOOD LLC removed 2,800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,540,000
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,708,909 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,207,169
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,511,077 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,163,402
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,394,324 shares (+386.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,596,598
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,151,488 shares (+348.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,177,958
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,138,300 shares (+96.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,775,065
