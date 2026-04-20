GH Research Welcomes White House Order On Mental Health Treatments; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS) has expressed strong support for the recent White House Executive Order aimed at accelerating medical treatments for serious mental illness.

The company stated that the directive underscores the urgent need for innovative therapies and aligns with its mission to develop next-generation treatments for psychiatric conditions.

GH Research is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies, including GH001, an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT currently in clinical development for treatment-resistant depression. The company believes the Executive Order will help foster a more supportive regulatory environment, encouraging faster progress in bringing transformative medicines to patients.

"We commend the Administration for recognizing the magnitude of the mental health crisis and the urgent need for innovative, evidence-based therapies. The Executive Order's emphasis on scientific rigor and cross-agency coordination is well aligned with the approach required to deliver practice-changing treatments. We remain focused on advancing GH001 toward a global pivotal Phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression (TRD)" said Dr. Velichka Valcheva, Chief Executive Officer of GH Research.

GHRS has traded between $8.66 and $24.66 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $21.77, up 18.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.