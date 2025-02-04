GH Research Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $15.00/shr

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering in the United States of 10 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.

The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2025.

In addition, GH Research PLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cantor, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and Citizens JMP are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

