News & Insights

Markets
GHRS

GH Research Prices Public Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $15.00/shr

February 04, 2025 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering in the United States of 10 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million.

The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2025.

In addition, GH Research PLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.50 million ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cantor, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and Citizens JMP are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GHRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.