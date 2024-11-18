GH Research price target lowered to $28 from $31 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on GH Research (GHRS) to $28 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported its 3Q24 results recently and the key update was that the company completed enrollment for its European Phase 2b trial for GH001 (5-MeO-DMT or mebufotenin) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and continues to expect top-line data in 4Q24 or 1Q25.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GHRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.