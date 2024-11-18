News & Insights

GH Research price target lowered to $28 from $31 at Canaccord

November 18, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on GH Research (GHRS) to $28 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported its 3Q24 results recently and the key update was that the company completed enrollment for its European Phase 2b trial for GH001 (5-MeO-DMT or mebufotenin) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and continues to expect top-line data in 4Q24 or 1Q25.

