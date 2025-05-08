GH Research PLC Reports Positive Phase 2b Trial Results for GH001 in Treatment-Resistant Depression and Financial Update for Q1 2025

GH Research PLC reports successful Phase 2b trial results for GH001 in treatment-resistant depression, with significant MADRS improvements.

GH Research PLC announced positive results from its Phase 2b trial of GH001 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), showing a significant 15.5-point placebo-adjusted reduction on the MADRS scale after 8 days of treatment, with a 57.5% remission rate among participants compared to 0% in the placebo group. The trial has completed its double-blind phase, and all secondary endpoints were also met with notable improvements. The company is on track to submit a complete response to the FDA regarding an Investigational New Drug application hold by mid-2025. Financially, GH Research reported $315.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, showing an increase from the previous quarter, although the net loss rose to $10.8 million, attributed to rising administrative expenses. Further data from ongoing and completed trials is expected to be shared at scientific conferences.

Primary endpoint met in Phase 2b trial with GH001 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), showing significant clinical efficacy with a -15.5 point placebo-adjusted reduction in MADRS.

High remission rate of 57.5% on Day 8 for patients treated with GH001, compared to 0% in the placebo group, highlighting the treatment's potential effectiveness.

Csh position improved to $315.3 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating financial stability and capacity for ongoing research and development.

Successful progress towards addressing the FDA's clinical hold on the IND for GH001, with plans to submit a full response in mid-2025.

IND application for GH001 is on clinical hold, indicating potential regulatory challenges that could delay development and market entry.

Net loss increased to $10.8 million, compared to $7.7 million in the same quarter last year, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties.

General and administrative expenses rose significantly, from $2.9 million to $4.9 million, suggesting rising operational costs that may impact profitability.

What were the results of the Phase 2b trial with GH001?

The Phase 2b trial met its primary endpoint with a -15.5 point placebo-adjusted MADRS reduction.

When will the full response to the IND hold be submitted?

The full response to the IND hold is on track for submission in mid-2025.

How much cash does GH Research have as of March 31, 2025?

GH Research has $315.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

What is the remission rate for patients treated with GH001?

The remission rate on Day 8 for GH001-treated patients was 57.5% compared to 0% for the placebo group.

What is the focus of GH Research PLC?

GH Research PLC is focused on developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, especially treatment-resistant depression.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

DUBLIN, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided updates on its business.







GH001 in Patients with TRD







Our multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in 81 patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201) has completed, with last patient visit in the open-label extension (OLE) occurring in Q1 2025.





As recently announced, the trial met its primary endpoint with a significant placebo-adjusted Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) reduction from baseline of -15.5 on Day 8 (p<0.0001). The majority of the patients treated with GH001 achieved remission (MADRS≤10) with a 57.5% remission rate on Day 8 compared with 0% in the placebo group (p<0.0001). All other secondary endpoints were met with clinically and statistically significant improvements on Day 8, compared with placebo. During the double-blind part, GH001 was well tolerated and no serious adverse events (SAE) were reported. There was no evidence of treatment-emergent suicidal ideation or behavior.





Safety analysis has not yet been completed for the OLE, but as of January 22, 2025, no SAEs were reported throughout the OLE. As of January 22, 2025, 77.8% of the OLE completers were in remission at the 6-month visit, with infrequent treatments. Patients who had remission on Day 8 after their first active treatment had a 91.7% remission rate at 6 months. Further clinical trial results from the double-blind part and open-label extension of the trial are expected to be provided at upcoming scientific conferences.







Proof-of-Concept Trials with GH001







We previously announced that the primary endpoint was met in two Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials with GH001, one in bipolar II disorder in patients with a current depressive episode (BDII) (GH001-BD-202) and, separately, another in patients with postpartum depression (PPD) (GH001-PPD-203). Close out activities and data analysis for both trials are ongoing and further clinical trial results are expected to be provided at upcoming scientific conferences.







Update on IND for GH001







As previously announced, our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 administered using our proprietary aerosol delivery device has been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the FDA requesting that we provide (i) an inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species and an additional inhalation toxicology study in rats, (ii) additional device design verification information and (iii) updates to our investigator brochure, to resolve the hold.





We recently announced the completion of all FDA requests to address IND hold. We are working to prepare the full response and are on track to submit in mid-2025.







Our Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial to evaluate our proprietary aerosol delivery device for administration of GH001 in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106) is ongoing in the United Kingdom. This trial is designed to support our global program for GH001, by bridging to the clinical data generated with the commercially available device that we have used in our clinical trials to date.







Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $315.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Gross proceeds from public offering in Q1 2025 were $150.0 million. Other financial assets are comprised of money market funds, and marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds.







R&D expenses were $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $8.7 million for same quarter in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased clinical development and technical development activities and the recognition of a research and development tax credit, partly offset by increases in nonclinical activities and employee expenses.







G&A expenses were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter in 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in professional fees and employee expenses.







Net loss was $10.8 million, or $0.19 loss per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.15 loss per share, for the same quarter in 2024.







GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).







Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.







GH002 is our mebufotenin product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We have completed a Phase 1 trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers.







This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, medical devices required to deliver these product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals and their effects on our business strategy, including our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes and resolution of such discussions related to the clinical hold on the GH001 IND, research and development costs, cash runway, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Julie Ryan





GH Research PLC







investors@ghres.com





















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)























Three months ended









March 31,

















2025









2024

















$’000









$’000





























Operating expenses



















Research and development





(7,852)





(8,658)









General and administration





(4,880)





(2,870)











Loss from operations









(12,732)









(11,528)



























Finance income





2,759





2,670









Finance expense





(178)





(179)









Movement of expected credit loss





(19)





50









Foreign exchange (loss)/gain





(642)





1,321











Total other income









1,920









3,862





























Loss before tax









(10,812)









(7,666)











Tax charge/(credit)





-





-











Loss for the period









(10,812)









(7,666)





























Other comprehensive income/(expense)





















Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss



















Fair value movement on marketable securities





60





(543)









Currency translation adjustment





532





(1,289)











Total comprehensive loss for the period









(10,220)









(9,498)





























Attributable to owners:



















Loss for the period





(10,812)





(7,666)









Total comprehensive loss for the period





(10,220)





(9,498)











































Loss per share



















Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)





(0.19)





(0.15)























GH





RESEARCH





PLC













Condensed





Consolidated





Interim





Balance Sheet





(Unaudited)











(in thousands)















At March 31,









At December 31,

















2025









2024

















$’000









$’000













ASSETS





















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents





244,954





100,791









Other financial assets





12,558





19,387









Marketable securities





33,835





29,146









Other current assets





3,321





4,901











Total current assets









294,668









154,225













Non-current assets



















Marketable securities





23,991





33,300









Property, plant and equipment





705





748









Other non-current assets





1,090





-











Total non-current assets









25,786









34,048













Total assets









320,454









188,273





























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Current liabilities



















Trade payables





4,774





3,741









Lease liability





336





255









Other current liabilities





4,808





4,957











Total current liabilities









9,918









8,953













Non-current liabilities



















Lease liability





322





369











Total non-current liabilities









322









369













Total liabilities









10,240









9,322





























Equity attributable to owners



















Share capital





1,551





1,301









Additional paid-in capital





431,061





291,463









Other reserves





6,671





5,194









Foreign currency translation reserve





(12,029)





(12,561)









Accumulated deficit





(117,040)





(106,446)











Total equity









310,214









178,951













Total liabilities and equity









320,454









188,273









