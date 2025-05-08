GH Research PLC Reports Positive Phase 2b Trial Results for GH001 in Treatment-Resistant Depression and Financial Update for Q1 2025

GH Research PLC reports successful Phase 2b trial results for GH001 in treatment-resistant depression, with significant MADRS improvements.
GH Research PLC announced positive results from its Phase 2b trial of GH001 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), showing a significant 15.5-point placebo-adjusted reduction on the MADRS scale after 8 days of treatment, with a 57.5% remission rate among participants compared to 0% in the placebo group. The trial has completed its double-blind phase, and all secondary endpoints were also met with notable improvements. The company is on track to submit a complete response to the FDA regarding an Investigational New Drug application hold by mid-2025. Financially, GH Research reported $315.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, showing an increase from the previous quarter, although the net loss rose to $10.8 million, attributed to rising administrative expenses. Further data from ongoing and completed trials is expected to be shared at scientific conferences.
Potential Positives
- Primary endpoint met in Phase 2b trial with GH001 for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), showing significant clinical efficacy with a -15.5 point placebo-adjusted reduction in MADRS.
- High remission rate of 57.5% on Day 8 for patients treated with GH001, compared to 0% in the placebo group, highlighting the treatment's potential effectiveness.
- Csh position improved to $315.3 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating financial stability and capacity for ongoing research and development.
- Successful progress towards addressing the FDA's clinical hold on the IND for GH001, with plans to submit a full response in mid-2025.
Potential Negatives
- IND application for GH001 is on clinical hold, indicating potential regulatory challenges that could delay development and market entry.
- Net loss increased to $10.8 million, compared to $7.7 million in the same quarter last year, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties.
- General and administrative expenses rose significantly, from $2.9 million to $4.9 million, suggesting rising operational costs that may impact profitability.
FAQ
What were the results of the Phase 2b trial with GH001?
The Phase 2b trial met its primary endpoint with a -15.5 point placebo-adjusted MADRS reduction.
When will the full response to the IND hold be submitted?
The full response to the IND hold is on track for submission in mid-2025.
How much cash does GH Research have as of March 31, 2025?
GH Research has $315.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
What is the remission rate for patients treated with GH001?
The remission rate on Day 8 for GH001-treated patients was 57.5% compared to 0% for the placebo group.
What is the focus of GH Research PLC?
GH Research PLC is focused on developing treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, especially treatment-resistant depression.
$GHRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GHRS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 663,100 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,641,700
- FMR LLC removed 258,075 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,806,525
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 215,717 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,510,019
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 139,983 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $979,881
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 41,711 shares (+112.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,977
- ALPS ADVISORS INC removed 38,362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,534
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 27,929 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,503
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GHRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GHRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GHRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GHRS forecast page.
Primary endpoint met in Phase 2b trial with GH001 in TRD demonstrating -15.5 Point placebo-adjusted MADRS reduction
Full response to the IND hold on track for submission in mid-2025
Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $315.3 million as of March 31, 2025
DUBLIN, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided updates on its business.
Business
Updates
GH001 in Patients with TRD
Our multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in 81 patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201) has completed, with last patient visit in the open-label extension (OLE) occurring in Q1 2025.
As recently announced, the trial met its primary endpoint with a significant placebo-adjusted Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) reduction from baseline of -15.5 on Day 8 (p<0.0001). The majority of the patients treated with GH001 achieved remission (MADRS≤10) with a 57.5% remission rate on Day 8 compared with 0% in the placebo group (p<0.0001). All other secondary endpoints were met with clinically and statistically significant improvements on Day 8, compared with placebo. During the double-blind part, GH001 was well tolerated and no serious adverse events (SAE) were reported. There was no evidence of treatment-emergent suicidal ideation or behavior.
Safety analysis has not yet been completed for the OLE, but as of January 22, 2025, no SAEs were reported throughout the OLE. As of January 22, 2025, 77.8% of the OLE completers were in remission at the 6-month visit, with infrequent treatments. Patients who had remission on Day 8 after their first active treatment had a 91.7% remission rate at 6 months. Further clinical trial results from the double-blind part and open-label extension of the trial are expected to be provided at upcoming scientific conferences.
Proof-of-Concept Trials with GH001
We previously announced that the primary endpoint was met in two Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials with GH001, one in bipolar II disorder in patients with a current depressive episode (BDII) (GH001-BD-202) and, separately, another in patients with postpartum depression (PPD) (GH001-PPD-203). Close out activities and data analysis for both trials are ongoing and further clinical trial results are expected to be provided at upcoming scientific conferences.
Update on IND for GH001
As previously announced, our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 administered using our proprietary aerosol delivery device has been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the FDA requesting that we provide (i) an inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species and an additional inhalation toxicology study in rats, (ii) additional device design verification information and (iii) updates to our investigator brochure, to resolve the hold.
We recently announced the completion of all FDA requests to address IND hold. We are working to prepare the full response and are on track to submit in mid-2025.
GH001
Administered
with
Proprietary
Aerosol
Delivery
Device
Our Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial to evaluate our proprietary aerosol delivery device for administration of GH001 in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106) is ongoing in the United Kingdom. This trial is designed to support our global program for GH001, by bridging to the clinical data generated with the commercially available device that we have used in our clinical trials to date.
First
Quarter
2025
Financial
Highlights
Cash
position
Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $315.3 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Gross proceeds from public offering in Q1 2025 were $150.0 million. Other financial assets are comprised of money market funds, and marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds.
Research
and
development
expenses
R&D expenses were $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $8.7 million for same quarter in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased clinical development and technical development activities and the recognition of a research and development tax credit, partly offset by increases in nonclinical activities and employee expenses.
General
and
administrative
expenses
G&A expenses were $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.9 million for the same quarter in 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in professional fees and employee expenses.
Net
loss
Net loss was $10.8 million, or $0.19 loss per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.15 loss per share, for the same quarter in 2024.
About
GH
Research
PLC
GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
About
GH001
Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.
About
GH002
GH002 is our mebufotenin product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We have completed a Phase 1 trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers.
Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, medical devices required to deliver these product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals and their effects on our business strategy, including our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes and resolution of such discussions related to the clinical hold on the GH001 IND, research and development costs, cash runway, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Investor
Relations:
Julie Ryan
GH Research PLC
investors@ghres.com
GH
RESEARCH
PLC
Condensed
Consolidated
Interim
Statement
of
Comprehensive
Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
$’000
$’000
Operating expenses
Research and development
(7,852)
(8,658)
General and administration
(4,880)
(2,870)
Loss from operations
(12,732)
(11,528)
Finance income
2,759
2,670
Finance expense
(178)
(179)
Movement of expected credit loss
(19)
50
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(642)
1,321
Total other income
1,920
3,862
Loss before tax
(10,812)
(7,666)
Tax charge/(credit)
-
-
Loss for the period
(10,812)
(7,666)
Other comprehensive income/(expense)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value movement on marketable securities
60
(543)
Currency translation adjustment
532
(1,289)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(10,220)
(9,498)
Attributable to owners:
Loss for the period
(10,812)
(7,666)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(10,220)
(9,498)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)
(0.19)
(0.15)
GH
RESEARCH
PLC
Condensed
Consolidated
Interim
Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
At March 31,
At December 31,
2025
2024
$’000
$’000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
244,954
100,791
Other financial assets
12,558
19,387
Marketable securities
33,835
29,146
Other current assets
3,321
4,901
Total current assets
294,668
154,225
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
23,991
33,300
Property, plant and equipment
705
748
Other non-current assets
1,090
-
Total non-current assets
25,786
34,048
Total assets
320,454
188,273
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade payables
4,774
3,741
Lease liability
336
255
Other current liabilities
4,808
4,957
Total current liabilities
9,918
8,953
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
322
369
Total non-current liabilities
322
369
Total liabilities
10,240
9,322
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
1,551
1,301
Additional paid-in capital
431,061
291,463
Other reserves
6,671
5,194
Foreign currency translation reserve
(12,029)
(12,561)
Accumulated deficit
(117,040)
(106,446)
Total equity
310,214
178,951
Total liabilities and equity
320,454
188,273
