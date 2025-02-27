GH Research PLC Provides Business Updates and Financial Results, Advances Clinical Trials for GH001 in Treatment-Resistant Depression

GH Research PLC reported progress in clinical trials for GH001, financial results, and plans for FDA submission by mid-2025.
GH Research PLC provided an update on its clinical trials and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The Phase 2b trial of GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin treatment for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), is set to complete its last patient visit in Q1 2025, having met its primary endpoint with a significant reduction in depression scores. A Phase 1 trial for a proprietary aerosol delivery device is ongoing in the UK, and the company is preparing to submit a full response to an FDA clinical hold by mid-2025. Financially, GH Research reported $182.6 million in cash and equivalents as of year-end, with a net loss of $39 million for 2024, up from $35.6 million in 2023, primarily due to increased R&D expenses for clinical development. The company's cash position was bolstered by a $139.8 million public offering in February 2025.
Potential Positives
- GH001 trial for treatment-resistant depression met primary endpoint with significant placebo-adjusted improvement and high remission rates.
- Completion of FDA-required inhalation toxicology studies supports advancing the IND for GH001, with regulatory submission on track for mid-2025.
- Company has a strong cash position of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024, bolstered by additional $139.8 million from a public offering in February 2025.
- Positive results from Phase 2a trials in postpartum depression and bipolar disorder indicate potential broad applications for GH001 beyond treatment-resistant depression.
Potential Negatives
- Significant increase in net loss to $39.0 million for 2024, compared to $35.6 million in 2023, indicating deteriorating financial health.
- Decrease in total cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets, and marketable securities from $222.7 million in 2023 to $182.6 million in 2024, which may impact the company's liquidity and operational capabilities.
- Continuation of FDA clinical hold on the IND for GH001, requiring additional studies and verification, which could delay development timelines and regulatory approvals.
FAQ
What is the status of the GH001 Phase 2b trial?
The GH001 Phase 2b trial in treatment-resistant depression is on track for the last patient visit in Q1 2025.
When will the full response to the IND hold be submitted?
The full response to the IND hold is on track for submission in mid-2025.
What are the financial highlights as of December 31, 2024?
As of December 31, 2024, cash and equivalents stood at $182.6 million, down from $222.7 million in 2023.
How did GH001 perform in the Phase 2a trials?
GH001 met primary endpoints in both Phase 2a trials, showing significant symptom reductions and high remission rates.
What are the next steps for GH001's proprietary aerosol device?
The Phase 1 clinical trial for the aerosol delivery device is ongoing in the UK, supporting GH001's global program.
Full Release
Phase 2b clinical trial of GH001 in patients with treatment-resistant depression on track for completion of last patient visit in the open-label extension in Q1 2025
Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate proprietary aerosol delivery device in healthy volunteers is ongoing in the UK
Full response to the IND hold on track for submission in mid-2025
Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024
Net cash proceeds of an additional $139.8 million from public offering received in February 2025
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, and provided updates on its business.
Business Updates
GH001 in Patients with TRD
GH001, our proprietary inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, is currently being investigated in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial in approximately 80 patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201).
We recently announced that the trial met its primary endpoint with a significant placebo-adjusted Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) reduction from baseline of -15.5 on Day 8 (p<0.0001). The majority of the patients treated with GH001 achieved remission (MADRS≤10) with a 57.5% remission rate on Day 8 compared with 0% in the placebo group (p<0.0001). All other secondary endpoints were met with clinically and statistically significant improvements on Day 8, compared with placebo. During the double-blind part, GH001 was well tolerated and no serious adverse events (SAE) were reported. There was no evidence of treatment-emergent suicidal ideation or behavior.
Safety analysis has not yet been completed for the open label extension (OLE) as it remains ongoing, but as of January 22, 2025, no SAEs have been reported throughout the OLE. As of January 22, 2025, 77.8% of the OLE completers were in remission at the 6-month visit, with infrequent treatments. Patients who had remission on Day 8 after their first active treatment had a 91.7% remission rate at 6 months.
The OLE is on track for completion of last patient visit in the open-label extension in Q1 2025.
GH001
Administered
with
Proprietary
Aerosol
Delivery
Device
Our Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial to evaluate our proprietary aerosol delivery device for administration of GH001 in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106) is ongoing in the United Kingdom. This trial is designed to support our global program for GH001, by bridging to the clinical data generated with the commercially available device that we have used in our clinical trials to date.
Update on IND for GH001
As previously announced, our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 administered using our proprietary aerosol delivery device has been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the FDA requesting that we provide (i) an inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species and an additional inhalation toxicology study in rats, (ii) additional device design verification information and (iii) updates to our investigator brochure, to resolve the hold.
We have recently announced the completion of all FDA requests to address IND hold.
The requested additional inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species has now been completed. The pathology report concludes that there are no histology findings in the respiratory tract of any dogs at any dose level evaluated in the study.
The requested additional inhalation toxicology study in rats has now been completed which showed histology findings consistent with our previously completed study in rats. This supports our position that these findings are rat specific.
Based on previously announced FDA interactions, the response to their request for additional device design verification information is being prepared and, together with the completion of the inhalation toxicology studies, provides the final piece of information requested by the agency.
We are preparing to engage with the FDA in advance of providing a full response to the IND hold which we are on track to submit in mid-2025.
Proof-of-Concept Trials with GH001
We have recently announced the completion of and results from two Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trials with GH001 in postpartum depression (PPD) and bipolar II disorder with a current major depressive episode (BDII).
The primary endpoint of the Phase 2a POC trial for GH001 in PPD was met with a significant reduction from baseline of –35.4 points (96.3%) in MADRS total score on Day 8 after administration of GH001 (p<0.0001, n=10). On Day 8, 100% of patients were in remission (MADRS ≤ 10). GH001 was well tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. All treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate.
The primary endpoint of the Phase 2a POC trial for GH001 in BDII was met with a significant reduction from baseline of –16.8 points (51.9%) in MADRS total score on Day 8 after administration of GH001 (p=0.0099, n=6). On Day 8, 33.3% of patients were in remission (MADRS ≤ 10). GH001 was well tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. The majority of TEAEs were mild or moderate and there were no reported TEAEs of hypomania or mania.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Cash position
Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $222.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Other financial assets are comprised of money market funds, and marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds.
Research and development expenses
R&D expenses were $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the full year 2023. The increase is primarily due to increased expenses relating to clinical development activities including clinical trial and non-clinical activities. These increases have been partly offset by the recognition of a research and development tax credit and a decrease in technical development expenses. Employee expenses also increased primarily due to the hiring of personnel to support our research and development activities.
General and administrative expenses
G&A expenses were $15.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher professional fees, which has been partly offset by a decrease in insurance costs. Employee expenses increased due to an increase in headcount to support our growth initiatives.
Net loss
Net loss was $39.0 million, or $0.75 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.68 loss per share, for the full year 2023.
About GH Research PLC
GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
About GH001
Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.
About GH002
GH002 is our mebufotenin product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We have completed a Phase 1 trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, medical devices required to deliver these product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals and their effects on our business strategy, including our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes and resolution of such discussions related to the clinical hold on the GH001 IND, research and development costs, cash runway, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations:
Julie Ryan
GH Research PLC
investors@ghres.com
GH RESEARCH PLC
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Year ended
December 31,
2024
2023
$’000
$’000
Operating expenses
Research and development
(35,016)
(29,821)
General and administration
(15,296)
(11,401)
Loss from operations
(50,312)
(41,222)
Finance income
9,873
8,978
Finance expense
(717)
(723)
Movement of expected credit loss
66
1
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
2,129
(2,621)
Total other income
11,351
5,635
Loss before tax
(38,961)
(35,587)
Tax charge/(credit)
—
—
Loss for the year
(38,961)
(35,587)
Other comprehensive (expense)/income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value movement on marketable securities
(173)
(95)
Currency translation adjustment
(2,054)
2,528
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(41,188)
(33,154)
Attributable to owners:
Loss for the year
(38,961)
(35,587)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(41,188)
(33,154)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)
(0.75)
(0. 68)
GH RESEARCH PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands)
At December 31,
2024
2023
$’000
$’000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
100,791
78,420
Other financial assets
19,387
55,615
Marketable securities
29,146
27,525
Other current assets
4,901
2,529
Total current assets
154,225
164,089
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
33,300
61,142
Property, plant and equipment
748
1,069
Total non-current assets
34,048
62,211
Total assets
188,273
226,300
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade payables
3,741
3,490
Lease liability
255
343
Other current liabilities
4,957
2,868
Total current liabilities
8,953
6,701
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability
369
631
Total non-current liabilities
369
631
Total liabilities
9,322
7,332
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
1,301
1,301
Additional paid-in capital
291,463
291,463
Other reserves
5,194
4,651
Foreign currency translation reserve
(12,561)
(10,507)
Accumulated deficit
(106,446)
(67,940)
Total equity
178,951
218,968
Total liabilities and equity
188,273
226,300
