GH Research PLC Provides Business Updates and Financial Results, Advances Clinical Trials for GH001 in Treatment-Resistant Depression

GH Research PLC reported progress in clinical trials for GH001, financial results, and plans for FDA submission by mid-2025.

GH Research PLC provided an update on its clinical trials and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The Phase 2b trial of GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin treatment for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), is set to complete its last patient visit in Q1 2025, having met its primary endpoint with a significant reduction in depression scores. A Phase 1 trial for a proprietary aerosol delivery device is ongoing in the UK, and the company is preparing to submit a full response to an FDA clinical hold by mid-2025. Financially, GH Research reported $182.6 million in cash and equivalents as of year-end, with a net loss of $39 million for 2024, up from $35.6 million in 2023, primarily due to increased R&D expenses for clinical development. The company's cash position was bolstered by a $139.8 million public offering in February 2025.

Potential Positives

GH001 trial for treatment-resistant depression met primary endpoint with significant placebo-adjusted improvement and high remission rates.

Completion of FDA-required inhalation toxicology studies supports advancing the IND for GH001, with regulatory submission on track for mid-2025.

Company has a strong cash position of $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024, bolstered by additional $139.8 million from a public offering in February 2025.

Positive results from Phase 2a trials in postpartum depression and bipolar disorder indicate potential broad applications for GH001 beyond treatment-resistant depression.

Potential Negatives

Significant increase in net loss to $39.0 million for 2024, compared to $35.6 million in 2023, indicating deteriorating financial health.

Decrease in total cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets, and marketable securities from $222.7 million in 2023 to $182.6 million in 2024, which may impact the company's liquidity and operational capabilities.

Continuation of FDA clinical hold on the IND for GH001, requiring additional studies and verification, which could delay development timelines and regulatory approvals.

FAQ

What is the status of the GH001 Phase 2b trial?

The GH001 Phase 2b trial in treatment-resistant depression is on track for the last patient visit in Q1 2025.

When will the full response to the IND hold be submitted?

The full response to the IND hold is on track for submission in mid-2025.

What are the financial highlights as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, cash and equivalents stood at $182.6 million, down from $222.7 million in 2023.

How did GH001 perform in the Phase 2a trials?

GH001 met primary endpoints in both Phase 2a trials, showing significant symptom reductions and high remission rates.

What are the next steps for GH001's proprietary aerosol device?

The Phase 1 clinical trial for the aerosol delivery device is ongoing in the UK, supporting GH001's global program.

Full Release





DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients by developing a practice-changing treatment in depression, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, and provided updates on its business.







Business Updates









GH001 in Patients with TRD







GH001, our proprietary inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, is currently being investigated in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial in approximately 80 patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201).





We recently announced that the trial met its primary endpoint with a significant placebo-adjusted Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) reduction from baseline of -15.5 on Day 8 (p<0.0001). The majority of the patients treated with GH001 achieved remission (MADRS≤10) with a 57.5% remission rate on Day 8 compared with 0% in the placebo group (p<0.0001). All other secondary endpoints were met with clinically and statistically significant improvements on Day 8, compared with placebo. During the double-blind part, GH001 was well tolerated and no serious adverse events (SAE) were reported. There was no evidence of treatment-emergent suicidal ideation or behavior.





Safety analysis has not yet been completed for the open label extension (OLE) as it remains ongoing, but as of January 22, 2025, no SAEs have been reported throughout the OLE. As of January 22, 2025, 77.8% of the OLE completers were in remission at the 6-month visit, with infrequent treatments. Patients who had remission on Day 8 after their first active treatment had a 91.7% remission rate at 6 months.





The OLE is on track for completion of last patient visit in the open-label extension in Q1 2025.







GH001





Administered





with





Proprietary





Aerosol





Delivery





Device







Our Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial to evaluate our proprietary aerosol delivery device for administration of GH001 in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106) is ongoing in the United Kingdom. This trial is designed to support our global program for GH001, by bridging to the clinical data generated with the commercially available device that we have used in our clinical trials to date.







Update on IND for GH001







As previously announced, our Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for GH001 administered using our proprietary aerosol delivery device has been placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with the FDA requesting that we provide (i) an inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species and an additional inhalation toxicology study in rats, (ii) additional device design verification information and (iii) updates to our investigator brochure, to resolve the hold.





We have recently announced the completion of all FDA requests to address IND hold.





The requested additional inhalation toxicology study in a non-rodent species has now been completed. The pathology report concludes that there are no histology findings in the respiratory tract of any dogs at any dose level evaluated in the study.





The requested additional inhalation toxicology study in rats has now been completed which showed histology findings consistent with our previously completed study in rats. This supports our position that these findings are rat specific.





Based on previously announced FDA interactions, the response to their request for additional device design verification information is being prepared and, together with the completion of the inhalation toxicology studies, provides the final piece of information requested by the agency.





We are preparing to engage with the FDA in advance of providing a full response to the IND hold which we are on track to submit in mid-2025.







Proof-of-Concept Trials with GH001







We have recently announced the completion of and results from two Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trials with GH001 in postpartum depression (PPD) and bipolar II disorder with a current major depressive episode (BDII).





The primary endpoint of the Phase 2a POC trial for GH001 in PPD was met with a significant reduction from baseline of –35.4 points (96.3%) in MADRS total score on Day 8 after administration of GH001 (p<0.0001, n=10). On Day 8, 100% of patients were in remission (MADRS ≤ 10). GH001 was well tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. All treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate.





The primary endpoint of the Phase 2a POC trial for GH001 in BDII was met with a significant reduction from baseline of –16.8 points (51.9%) in MADRS total score on Day 8 after administration of GH001 (p=0.0099, n=6). On Day 8, 33.3% of patients were in remission (MADRS ≤ 10). GH001 was well tolerated and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. The majority of TEAEs were mild or moderate and there were no reported TEAEs of hypomania or mania.







Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Cash position







Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $182.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities of $222.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Other financial assets are comprised of money market funds, and marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds.







Research and development expenses







R&D expenses were $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the full year 2023. The increase is primarily due to increased expenses relating to clinical development activities including clinical trial and non-clinical activities. These increases have been partly offset by the recognition of a research and development tax credit and a decrease in technical development expenses. Employee expenses also increased primarily due to the hiring of personnel to support our research and development activities.







General and administrative expenses







G&A expenses were $15.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the full year 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher professional fees, which has been partly offset by a decrease in insurance costs. Employee expenses increased due to an increase in headcount to support our growth initiatives.







Net loss







Net loss was $39.0 million, or $0.75 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.68 loss per share, for the full year 2023.







About GH Research PLC







GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).







About GH001







Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. Based on the observed clinical activity in our Phase 2b GH001-TRD-201 trial, where the primary endpoint was met with a MADRS reduction from baseline of -15.5 points compared with placebo on Day 8 (p<0.0001), we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today.







About GH002







GH002 is our mebufotenin product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We have completed a Phase 1 trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, medical devices required to deliver these product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals and their effects on our business strategy, including our plans and expectations for discussions with the FDA and the outcomes and resolution of such discussions related to the clinical hold on the GH001 IND, research and development costs, cash runway, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







GH RESEARCH PLC









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)























Year ended









December 31,

















2024









2023

















$’000









$’000













Operating expenses



















Research and development





(35,016)





(29,821)









General and administration





(15,296)





(11,401)











Loss from operations









(50,312)









(41,222)



























Finance income





9,873





8,978









Finance expense





(717)





(723)









Movement of expected credit loss





66





1









Foreign exchange gain/(loss)





2,129





(2,621)











Total other income









11,351









5,635





























Loss before tax









(38,961)









(35,587)











Tax charge/(credit)





—





—











Loss for the year









(38,961)









(35,587)





























Other comprehensive (expense)/income























Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss





















Fair value movement on marketable securities





(173)





(95)









Currency translation adjustment





(2,054)





2,528











Total comprehensive loss for the year









(41,188)









(33,154)





























Attributable to owners:



















Loss for the year





(38,961)





(35,587)









Total comprehensive loss for the year





(41,188)





(33,154)



























Loss per share



















Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)





(0.75)





(0. 68)







































GH RESEARCH PLC









Consolidated Balance Sheet







(in thousands)



























At December 31,





















2024









2023





















$’000









$’000













ASSETS

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents









100,791





78,420









Other financial assets









19,387





55,615









Marketable securities









29,146





27,525









Other current assets









4,901





2,529











Total current assets













154,225









164,089













Non-current assets























Marketable securities









33,300





61,142









Property, plant and equipment









748





1,069











Total non-current assets













34,048









62,211













Total assets













188,273









226,300

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























Current liabilities























Trade payables









3,741





3,490









Lease liability









255





343









Other current liabilities









4,957





2,868











Total current liabilities













8,953









6,701













Non-current liabilities























Lease liability









369





631











Total non-current liabilities













369









631













Total liabilities













9,322









7,332

































Equity attributable to owners























Share capital









1,301





1,301









Additional paid-in capital









291,463





291,463









Other reserves









5,194





4,651









Foreign currency translation reserve









(12,561)





(10,507)









Accumulated deficit









(106,446)





(67,940)











Total equity













178,951









218,968













Total liabilities and equity













188,273









226,300





























