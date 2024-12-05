News & Insights

GH Research PLC Attends Key Neuropsychopharmacology Conference

December 05, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

GH Research (GHRS) has released an update.

GH Research PLC is set to participate in the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, highlighting its engagement in the neuropsychopharmacology sector. This event, taking place in December, presents an opportunity for the company to showcase its developments and potentially gain investor interest.

