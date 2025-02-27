GH RESEARCH Earnings Results: $GHRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GH RESEARCH ($GHRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GHRS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GH RESEARCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of GH RESEARCH stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 663,100 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,641,700
- FMR LLC removed 258,075 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,806,525
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 215,717 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,510,019
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 139,983 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $979,881
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 41,711 shares (+112.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,977
- ALPS ADVISORS INC removed 38,362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,534
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 27,929 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,503
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.