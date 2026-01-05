GH Research To Announce IND Status For GH001 And Phase 3 Trial In Treatment-resistant Depression

(RTTNews) - GH Research PLC (GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatment for depression, announced that it will provide an update on the status of its Investigational New Drug Application or IND for its lead candidate GH001 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its global pivotal Phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression on Monday, January 5, at 7.00 a.m. EST.

Following the announcement, GHRS is surging 18.96% to $15.75 in pre-market.

GH001 is formulated for mebufotenin administration via a proprietary inhalation approach for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression.

In September 2023, the FDA placed the IND for GH001 on clinical hold, requesting additional inhalation toxicology studies, further device design verification information, and updates to the investigator brochure. The company completed the requested toxicology studies on January 10, 2025, and submitted a full response to the FDA on June 20, 2025. In July 2025, the FDA responded that the clinical hold would remain in place with only one outstanding issue still to be addressed.

According to Grand View Research, the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market was valued at $15.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, is classically defined as failure to respond to at least two adequate antidepressant trials of different classes and affects an estimated 10% to 30% of people with major depressive disorder.

In a phase 2b trial of GH001 in patients with TRD, the results of which were reported last year, the primary endpoint was met, which showed a highly significant placebo-adjusted reduction of 15.5 points from baseline in MADRS total score by Day 8.

MADRS or Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale is a standard clinical tool used to quantify the severity of depressive symptoms — higher scores indicate more severe depression.

On Friday GHRS closed trading at $15.95, up 4.25%

