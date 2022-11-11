GH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.23, changing hands as high as $54.47 per share. Guardant Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.65 per share, with $111.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.54.

