GGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Symbol: GGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.33, changing hands as low as $4.32 per share. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.5092 per share, with $4.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.35.

