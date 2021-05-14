GGII Stock: 13 Things to Know About Cannabis Microcap Green Globe as Shares Whiplash

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) shares are on a wild ride Friday as the penny stock sees heavy volatility.

Here’s everything that investors need to know about Green Globe International and GGII stock as shares move today.

Green Globe International is a marijuana company focused on disrupting the tobacco industry.

It plans to do this with its offering of herb cigarettes, CBD, CBG, Hemp Cigarettes, and other plant-based smokeables.

There’s no recent news lately that would explain why the company is seeing such heavy trading.

However, there was a major announcement a few weeks ago that investors should be aware of.

The company revealed that on March 22, 2021, it turned over control to Hempacco .

. It did so through the private sale of 100 Series A Preferred Shares of GGII stock.

With that comes a change in leadership.

Sandro Piancone, the CEO of Hempacco, has appointed a new Board of Directors to Green Globe International.

It also applied to OTC Markets Group for access to GGII’s information and disclosures.

for access to GGII’s information and disclosures. This process should take a few weeks to complete.

It’s possible that the volatility surrounding GGII stock still has to do with this recent news.

As of this writing, more than 64 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of 156.7 million shares.

GGII stock started off the day rallying higher before starting to fall. As a result, shares of the stock are trading 4.5% lower as of Friday morning.

