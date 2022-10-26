GGG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.68, changing hands as high as $66.33 per share. Graco Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $56.48 per share, with $81.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.50.

