GGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.89, changing hands as low as $75.10 per share. Graco Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $64.34 per share, with $81.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.33.

