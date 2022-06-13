GGB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Gerdau S.A. (Symbol: GGB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.28, changing hands as low as $4.94 per share. Gerdau S.A. shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.19 per share, with $6.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.00.

