GFT Technologies FY23 Profit Rises

March 07, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - GFT Technologies SE reported fiscal 2023 net income of 48.36 million euros, up 5% from prior year. Earnings per share was 1.84 euros compared to 1.76 euros. Adjusted EBIT rose 9% to 73.33 million euros. EBT improved by 3% to 68.0 million euros. Revenue grew 10% to 801.74 million euros.

For financial year 2024, the company expects revenue growth of 15% to 920 million euros and an increase in adjusted EBIT of 16% to 85 million euros. EBT is forecasted to increase by 6% to 72 million euros.

The Administrative Board will recommend to the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2024 the distribution of a dividend of 0.50 euros per no-par share for the financial year 2023.

