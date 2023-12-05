GFT Technologies CEO Marika Lulay To Not Seek Extension Of Contract - Quick Facts

News & Insights

GFT Technologies CEO Marika Lulay To Not Seek Extension Of Contract

(RTTNews) - GFT Technologies SE (GFTG) said CEO Marika Lulay is not planning for a further term in office as CEO and Managing Director and steps down on 31 December 2024. She will not be seeking an extension of her contract, which runs until 31 December 2024, due to personal reasons. The Administrative Board has initiated the search for a successor in order to ensure an orderly transition.

Since June 2017, Marika Lulay is CEO. She was a Member of the Board at GFT Technologies AG from July 2002 to August 2015 and since August 2015 she is a Member of the Board of Directors at GFT Technologies SE.

