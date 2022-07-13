GFS vs. NVMI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Semiconductors sector have probably already heard of GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

GlobalFoundries Inc. and Nova Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GFS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GFS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.03, while NVMI has a forward P/E of 19.06. We also note that GFS has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NVMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36.

Another notable valuation metric for GFS is its P/B ratio of 2.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NVMI has a P/B of 5.13.

These metrics, and several others, help GFS earn a Value grade of B, while NVMI has been given a Value grade of C.

GFS has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NVMI, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GFS is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.