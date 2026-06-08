GFS Stock Surges 59% in 3 Months: Buy or Wait for a Pullback?

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS have surged 59% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 35.9%.

The rally has been fueled by strong execution, accelerating demand from AI-driven data center applications, robust growth in automotive semiconductors, expanding silicon photonics opportunities, improving profitability and growing investor confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy. The company's first-quarter 2026 results reinforced the bullish sentiment, as management highlighted rising demand across several high-value markets and delivered stronger-than-expected margins.

On the other hand, the stock has also outperformed industry players like ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX and FormFactor, Inc. FORM.

Price Performance



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AI and Data Center Demand Is Driving Growth

One of the biggest catalysts behind GFS' recent rally is its growing exposure to AI infrastructure spending. The company is benefiting from surging demand for silicon photonics and silicon germanium (SiGe) technologies, both of which play critical roles in high-speed optical networking inside AI data centers.

Management noted that demand for its SiGe products has become so strong that capacity at its Vermont facility is already oversubscribed well into 2027. The company is expanding capacity to address this demand, viewing SiGe as a major long-term revenue driver. Meanwhile, GlobalFoundries expects silicon photonics revenues to double in 2026, roughly and believes the business can surpass a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate by the end of 2028. These trends position the company to benefit from continued AI infrastructure investments.

Strong Design-Win Momentum Supports Future Revenues

Another encouraging development is the company's expanding customer engagement. During the first quarter, GlobalFoundries reported a 50% increase in design wins compared with the prior-year period.

The company secured wins across automotive, communications infrastructure, data centers and emerging applications such as smart glasses and robotics. Management believes these wins provide visibility into future tape-outs and production ramps, creating a strong pipeline for long-term revenue growth. The multibillion-dollar strategic partnership with Renesas further strengthens this outlook by expanding GlobalFoundries' presence in data center power management, industrial IoT and automotive applications.

Automotive Business Continues to Outperform

GlobalFoundries is also benefiting from increasing semiconductor content in modern vehicles. First-quarter automotive revenue climbed 24% year over year, marking another quarter of strong growth.

The company continues to gain traction in advanced driver-assistance systems, smart sensors, networking, radar and power applications. Its new embedded MRAM technology is attracting interest from automotive customers seeking faster and more efficient memory solutions for software-defined vehicles. Management expects automotive revenues to post low double-digit growth in 2026, extending a multiyear streak of strong expansion.

Margin Expansion Enhances the Investment Case

Beyond revenue growth, profitability is improving rapidly. GlobalFoundries delivered a first-quarter gross margin of nearly 29%, representing more than 500 basis points of year-over-year expansion and the strongest first-quarter margin performance in years.

The improvement reflects a richer mix of high-value products, stronger technology-services revenues and benefits from recent acquisitions. Communications Infrastructure & Data Center revenues grew 32% year over year, while higher-margin technology-services offerings continue to gain traction. These developments suggest the company is successfully shifting toward more profitable growth areas.

Why Investors May Want to Be Cautious

Despite the compelling growth story, investors should not overlook several risks that could limit near-term upside.

Smart Mobile Devices remain GlobalFoundries' largest end market, accounting for roughly one-third of revenues. Management expects this segment to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range during 2026 due to weakness in the broader smartphone market. Continued softness could offset gains in faster-growing segments.

Geopolitical uncertainty remains a concern. Management acknowledged rising costs associated with securing critical materials and maintaining supply-chain resilience. These expenses are expected to pressure margins through the remainder of 2026.

After a 59% rally in just three months, expectations have risen substantially. While demand trends remain favorable, much of the near-term optimism surrounding AI, silicon photonics and margin expansion may already be reflected in the stock price. Any slowdown in execution, delays in capacity expansion or weaker-than-expected demand could trigger profit-taking.

GFS’s Bottom Line Improves

GFS' earnings estimates for 2026 have remained stable in the past 30 days. The company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $1.89 in 2026 compared with the reported figure of $1.72 in 2025. GFS’ top line in 2026 is likely to witness growth of 7.3%.





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On the other hand, ASE Technology and FormFactor’s earnings in the current year are likely to witness an increase of 84.2% and 84.6% year over year, respectively.

GFS Trades at a Premium

GFS is trading at a premium on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 43.87X, higher than the industry.

GFS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Buy or Wait for a Pullback?

GlobalFoundries is executing exceptionally well and appears positioned to benefit from powerful secular trends in AI infrastructure, automotive electronics and optical networking. Strong design-win momentum, expanding margins and increasing exposure to high-growth markets support a favorable long-term outlook.

However, given the stock's sharp run-up and ongoing risks tied to smartphones and geopolitical uncertainties, investors who missed the rally may find it prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point. Existing shareholders can continue to benefit from the company's improving fundamentals, but new investors may achieve a better risk-reward profile by waiting for a pullback before initiating positions.

GFS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.