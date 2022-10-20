GFS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Globalfoundries Inc - Ordinary Share (Symbol: GFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.87, changing hands as high as $54.97 per share. Globalfoundries Inc - Ordinary Share shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.81 per share, with $79.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.