GFLU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.75, changing hands as high as $64.87 per share. GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFLU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.49 per share, with $93.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.74.

