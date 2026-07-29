GFL Environmental Swings To Loss In Q2, Raises 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) on Wednesday reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter of 2026 and raised its full-year outlook, although higher foreign exchange losses weighed on earnings during the period.

Revenue increased 16.3 percent year over year to $1.95 billion in the second quarter from $1.68 billion. Net loss attributable to GFL Environmental was $159.8 million, compared with net income of $261.8 million a year earlier. Loss per share was $0.47, compared with earnings per share of $0.66 in the prior-year quarter.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting revenue of approximately $7.51 billion to $7.53 billion, up from its prior outlook of $7.32 billion to $7.34 billion.

GFL also increased its adjusted EBITDA forecast to about $2.29 billion from $2.23 billion and lifted its adjusted free cash flow outlook to approximately $900 million from $850 million.

GFL is currently trading after hours at $41.57, up $1.33 or 3.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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