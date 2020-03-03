GFL Environmental shares drop in market debut

Adds background on the company, details on the offering

March 3 (Reuters) - Shares of GFL Environmental Inc GFL.NGFL.TO on Tuesday fell nearly 8% in their debut on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges, even after pricing its initial public offering below the targeted range.

GFL's shares opened at $17.5, giving the waste management company a valuation of $5.81 billion.

The Canadian waste management company on Monday priced its IPO at $19 each, or C$25.33, raising about $1.43 billion, or C$1.90 billion. .

Separately, the company also sold about 15.5 million tangible equity units at $50 per unit, raising about $775 million in proceeds.

GFL had previously attempted to raise $1.83 billion, but that IPO was pulled in November after institutional investors pressed the Canadian firm to price its shares below the marketed range.

GFL is one of the largest waste haulers in North America, serving over 4 million households, more than 135,000 commercial customers in its solid waste management business, and over 13,000 customers in its liquid waste management business.

J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are lead underwriters to the offering.

