GFL Environmental price target raised to C$70 from C$66 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on GFL Environmental (GFL) to C$70 from C$66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GFL:
- GFL Environmental price target raised to $51 from $50 at Scotiabank
- GFL Environmental price target raised to $54 from $46 at Truist
- GFL Environmental Inc. Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results
- GFL Environmental Achieves Record EBITDA Margin
- GFL Environmental reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus 25c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.