GFL Environmental price target raised to $54 from $46 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on GFL Environmental (GFL) to $54 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The management’s comments around the sale of the Environmental Services business confirmed the recent media reports and provides increased visibility for multiple expansion catalysts post sale, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

