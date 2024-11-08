GFL Environmental price target raised to $51 from $50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on GFL Environmental (GFL) to $51 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered an in-line Q3 EBITDA on better-than-expected margins, but Q4 guidance was mixed, the analyst tells investors.

