GFL Environmental Inc. Subordinate voting shares, no par value (GFL) Declares $0.01 Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. Subordinate voting shares, no par value said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.05 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.11%, and the highest has been 0.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=144).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFL Environmental Inc. Subordinate voting shares, no par value. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFL is 0.53%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 246,408K shares. The put/call ratio of GFL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for GFL Environmental Inc. Subordinate voting shares, no par value is $34.03. The forecasts range from a low of $23.61 to a high of $45.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $34.06.

The projected annual revenue for GFL Environmental Inc. Subordinate voting shares, no par value is $7,507MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AACRX - Strategic Allocation: Conservative Fund R Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 41.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 22.65% over the last quarter.

HCSRX - The Catholic SRI Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 49.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,011K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 259K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 42.91% over the last quarter.

TWSMX - Strategic Allocation: Moderate Fund Investor Class holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 13.73% over the last quarter.

GFL Environmental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

