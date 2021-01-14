GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GFL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFL was $29.19, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.24 and a 144.88% increase over the 52 week low of $11.92.

GFL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Republic Services, Inc. (RSG).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

