GFL

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

November 05, 2025 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $114.3 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $110.4 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $1.694 billion from $1.554 billion last year.

GFL Environmental Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $114.3 Mln. vs. $110.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.694 Bln vs. $1.554 Bln last year.

Looking forward, the company now expects revenue to be between $6,575 million and $6,600 million, compared to the prior guidance of between $6,550 million and $6,575 million.

