GFL Environmental (GFL) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 37.77

The average one-year price target for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) has been revised to 37.77 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 35.94 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.48 to a high of 49.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from the latest reported closing price of 35.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFL Environmental. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFL is 0.70%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 290,832K shares. The put/call ratio of GFL is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 48,476K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 39,352K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,916K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares, representing an increase of 13.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,022K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,544K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 83.97% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 9,658K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,427K shares, representing an increase of 43.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 63.87% over the last quarter.

GFL Environmental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.