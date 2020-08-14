GFL Environmental (GFL) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

GFL Environmental Inc. GFL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $18.92 – $22.56 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for GFL Environmental. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

GFL Environmental currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc. Price

GFL Environmental Inc. price | GFL Environmental Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Waste Removal Services industry is Republic Services, Inc. RSG, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q2 2020, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +44.0%, five of our strategies returned +50.9%, +93.8%, +122.2%, +153.0%, and even +156.8%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q2 2020, while the S&P averaged +5.5% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +51.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.