News & Insights

Markets
GFI

GFI Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

October 02, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gold Fields Ltd. is an underlying holding representing 2.52% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $22,291,278 worth of GFI shares.

Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »

The annualized dividend paid by Gold Fields Ltd. is $0.34/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/13/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GFI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

GFI+Dividend+History+Chart

GFI operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Newmont Corp (NEM), and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD).

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of WSTL
 AAAO Videos
 BWP YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.