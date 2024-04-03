GFI Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gold Fields Ltd. is an underlying holding representing 2.77% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $25,729,841 worth of GFI shares.

Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Gold Fields Ltd. is $0.44/share, currently paid in semi-annual installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GFI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

GFI operates in the Precious Metals sector, among companies like Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), and Newmont Corp (NEM).

