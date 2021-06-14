GFI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.48, changing hands as low as $10.34 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.15 per share, with $14.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.44.

