GFI Hits a Fresh 52-Week High: What's Powering the Rally?

Gold Fields Limited’s GFI shares hit a fresh 52-week high of $53.31 yesterday, before retracing slightly to close the session at $52.89.

GFI has shot up 227.7% over the past year. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Mining-Gold industry’s 148.1% rise over the same time frame. The rally has been driven primarily by gold prices surging to fresh highs yesterday on concerns over a U.S.-EU trade war and mounting tensions over Greenland, boosting safe-haven demand, further supported by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving GFI stock.

GFI Gains From Strong Production and Strategic Growth

Gold Fields delivered a strong third-quarter 2025 performance, with group attributable gold-equivalent production of 621,000 ounces, up 6% quarter on quarter and 22% year on year, led by the ramp-up at Salares Norte in Chile, which produced 112,200 ounces, a 53% quarterly increase. Commercial production, improved throughput and recoveries were achieved alongside cost discipline, with All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) down 10% quarter on quarter to $1,557/oz and All-in Costs (AIC) down 11% to $1,835/oz. Australian assets Gruyere and St Ives remained steady, while South Deep in South Africa benefited from improved underground access and operational optimization.

Gold Fields’ growth strategy combines organic project development and strategic acquisitions to enhance scale and portfolio quality. Key highlights include the Salares Norte project in Chile, which reached commercial production in 2025 and is ramping up throughput and recoveries, and the 2024 acquisition of Osisko Mining, giving full ownership of the Windfall project in Quebec, targeting 300,000 ounces annually at an AISC of $758/oz with FID expected in the first quarter of 2026.

In Australia, Gold Fields completed its A$3.7 billion acquisition of Gold Road Resources, securing full ownership of the Gruyere mine, producing 350,000 ounces annually. South Deep in South Africa continues to optimize production, while St Ives in Australia contributed 184,500 ounces in the first half of 2025, supported by new open pits.

GFI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY.

At present, CGAU and AEM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while HMY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGAU’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 98 cents per share, indicating a 38.03% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being 21.63%. Its shares have popped around 198.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current-year earnings stands at $7.93 per share, implying an 87.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.63%. AEM’s shares have rallied roughly 134.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 111%. HMY’s shares have gained 120.1% over the past year.

