GFI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.73, changing hands as high as $9.84 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.79 per share, with $14.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.55.

