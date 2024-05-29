GFG Resources Ramps Up Timmins Gold Exploration

GFG Resources (TSE:GFG) has released an update.

GFG Resources Inc. has launched a 6,000-meter drilling and exploration initiative across its Timmins portfolio, targeting high-grade gold zones at the Aljo Mine and unveiling a promising new gold target at Muskego within the Pen Gold Project. The company’s exploration efforts also include a regional surface program at the Goldarm Project, leveraging historical data and recent sampling to identify new gold and base metal targets. With drilling set to begin in early June, GFG is focusing on expanding its discovery of high-grade gold mineralization, including a notable intercept of 13.35 g/t Au over 3.6 meters.

For further insights into TSE:GFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.