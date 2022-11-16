GFG Australia unit to buy GFG US steel assets

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - InfraBuild, an Australian steel and recycling unit of troubled global industrial firm GFG Alliance, plans to acquire three U.S.-based businesses from its parent which is undergoing broad restructuring, it said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.