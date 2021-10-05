GFG Alliance to launch legal action against AIP over Dunkirk smelter

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Tuesday it would launch legal action against private equity firm American Industrial Partners, which said last week it had acquired ownership of an aluminium smelter in France.

AIP said it took control of the smelter in Dunkirk, Europe's largest primary aluminium producer, after a default on debt by a unit of GFG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.