Commodities

GFG Alliance to launch legal action against AIP over Dunkirk smelter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

The GFG Alliance, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Tuesday it would launch legal action against private equity firm American Industrial Partners, which said last week it had acquired ownership of an aluminium smelter in France.

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance, owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, said on Tuesday it would launch legal action against private equity firm American Industrial Partners, which said last week it had acquired ownership of an aluminium smelter in France.

AIP said it took control of the smelter in Dunkirk, Europe's largest primary aluminium producer, after a default on debt by a unit of GFG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular