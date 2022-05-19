Commodities

GFG Alliance says Belgian court overturns ruling on steel plant

A Belgian court on Thursday ruled in favour of the GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta regarding its Liege steel operations, GFG said in a statement.

A commercial court in Belgium last month ruled that administrators should be appointed to GFG's Liberty Steel operations in Liege due to negative equity, but that decision was overruled on appeal, GFG said.

