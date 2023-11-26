GF Sec (HKEX:1776) Price Target Increased by 10.69% to 12.91

The average one-year price target for GF Sec (HKEX:1776) has been revised to 12.91 / share. This is an increase of 10.69% from the prior estimate of 11.66 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.68 to a high of 17.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from the latest reported closing price of 10.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in GF Sec. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1776 is 0.09%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 113,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,748K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 13,316K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,333K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1776 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,151K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1776 by 1.39% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 6,701K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 6,092K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,071K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1776 by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.